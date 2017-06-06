The Deputies Cannot Ask The Supreme Prosecutor For Specific Cases, The Constitutional Court Decided

The National Assembly cannot require a report for the Prosecutors' Office deals on a specific criminal case from the Supreme prosecutor. This was the solid response from The Constitutional Court on a question from Sotir Tsatsarov, Legalword reported.

In October last year the Supreme prosecutor wanted from the Constitutional Court judges to explicate the second sentence of article 84, entry 16 of the main regulation, which says:

“The National Assembly listens and accepts annual reports from The Supreme Court of Cassation, The Supreme Administrative Court and The Supreme Prosecutor, imported from The Supreme Judicial Council, for the applying of the The law for the activity of the courts, The Prosecutor's Office and the investigating organs. The National Assembly can listen and accept other prosecutor's reports for the Prosecutor's activity and realizing crime politics.”

“The National Assembly cannot require a report from The Supreme Prosecutor for The Prosecutors' Office activity on a specific criminal case” is The Constitutional Court's decision, Dnevnik reported.