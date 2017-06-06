Minister of Foreign Affairs: 'Visit of Putin to Bulgaria Would Strengthen Siplomatic Relations'

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said in a TV interview that an official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Bulgaria would help strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In the interview, Zaharieva pointed out that there were no firm evidence of a hybrid war led by Russia over Bulgaria, ''but should not close our eyes''. As an example she mentioned that there was a Russian hacker intervention in the French and US elections.

The foreign Minister also recalled that hacker attacks took place also before the presidential elections.

''Hybrid war and fake news hinder the development of our relations'', Zaharieva added.