NIMH: Clouds to Develop Over Western Regions, Sunny Weather on Black Sea Coast

Atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for June and will remain without significant changes.



Today it will be mostly sunny. In western regions, clouds will again develop and there will be rains with thunders in some places in the afternoon and evening. There will be light southeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be 26°-31°, in Sofia around 27°.



This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), according to FOCUS News Agency.



On the Black Sea coast, the weather will be sunny with light southeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be 23°-25°, while seawater temperature is 19-21°.