NIMH: Clouds to Develop Over Western Regions, Sunny Weather on Black Sea Coast

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 6, 2017, Tuesday // 11:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Clouds to Develop Over Western Regions, Sunny Weather on Black Sea Coast pixabay.com

Atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for June and will remain without significant changes.

Today it will be mostly sunny. In western regions, clouds will again develop and there will be rains with thunders in some places in the afternoon and evening. There will be light southeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be 26°-31°, in Sofia around 27°.

This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), according to FOCUS News Agency.

On the Black Sea coast, the weather will be sunny with light southeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be 23°-25°, while seawater temperature is 19-21°.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, NIMH, Black Sea Cost, temperatures
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria