Melbourne Siege a 'Terrorist Incident'

Australian police are treating as a "terrorist incident" a Melbourne siege in which a gunman was killed, reported BBC.



Heavily armed officers arrived at an apartment building on Monday after reports of an explosion and found one man already dead in the foyer.



Another man, Yacqub Khayre, was armed with a shotgun and holding a woman inside the building against her will.



Khayre, 29, called a broadcaster during the siege to say he was acting in the name of the Islamic State (IS) group.



A news outlet for the group claimed it had carried out the attack, but police said there was no evidence of it co-ordinating with Khayre.

Three police officers suffered injuries after Khayre engaged them in a firefight in which he was shot dead. The hostage was rescued unharmed.



Authorities were investigating whether Khayre, a Somali-born Australian citizen, may have lured officers to the wealthy suburb of Brighton with the aim of confronting them.



