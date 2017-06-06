1st Verdict For Terrorism Issued in Bulgaria
Crime | June 6, 2017, Tuesday // 09:47| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Specialized Criminal Court has sentenced to four years of imprisonment 20-year-old Ivan Zahariev for training and preparation of possible terrorist attacks, reported BNR.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, in 2013 the convict, who has Bulgarian and Australian citizenship, traveled from Sydney to Syria to join a terrorist group but was not admitted to any rebel organization for lack of combat skills.
To get the needed training, Zahariev arrived to Sofia and started training to shoot with a Kalashnikov gun.
His verdict may be appealed before the Specialized Appellate Court.
- » Bulgarian Customs Officers Intercept Opium Worth EUR 356,000
- » Minister Valentin Radev: Burgas Has Highest Criminality
- » Record Amount of Heroin Seized at Bulgarian-Romanian Border
- » The Man Injured During the Incident in Sofia’s Vitosha District Has His Life in Danger
- » 57-year-old Man Detained For the Murder of Two People in Sofia’s Vitosha District
- » Two Turkish Citizens Arrested for Drug Distribution in Special Police Raid
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)