1st Verdict For Terrorism Issued in Bulgaria

The Specialized Criminal Court has sentenced to four years of imprisonment 20-year-old Ivan Zahariev for training and preparation of possible terrorist attacks, reported BNR.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, in 2013 the convict, who has Bulgarian and Australian citizenship, traveled from Sydney to Syria to join a terrorist group but was not admitted to any rebel organization for lack of combat skills.

To get the needed training, Zahariev arrived to Sofia and started training to shoot with a Kalashnikov gun.

His verdict may be appealed before the Specialized Appellate Court.