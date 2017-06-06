Minister Liliyana Pavlova: 'Europe Will Exist, it is Important in What Format'

''There will be Europe, it is important in what format, the Minister in charge of Bulgaria’s EU Council presidency in 2018'', Liliyana Pavlova, said during a discussion, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



She said Bulgarians have to find the best approach and consensus to discuss together topics of the European agenda, seen through Bulgarian priorities and challenges. She mentioned the five leading priorities during the presidency: economic development, social dimension, energy union, justice and security.



The minister again underlined that the presidency is an opportunity for Bulgaria to improve its image, but also to prove that it meets the Schengen criteria.



“Europe will exist, it is important in what format, it is important to achieve the compromise and consensus in the best way so that we do not feel a second category, somewhere far away on the Balkans, catching up. On the contrary, so that we feel adequate where our natural place is,” Pavlova pointed out.



She commented that the wave of skepticism in Europe is now turning and it is the opportune moment to find the best way of responding to challenges.