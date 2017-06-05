PM: Boyko Borisov: Eurozone is Obligatory

''The eurozone is obligatory, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov'' said during a discussion, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



He said Bulgarians wrongly say that when they are ready, when they want, then they will enter the eurozone.



Instead, “it is very clearly written that we have to accept the euro – we have a treaty. As a nation, as political elites, we have to make a decision and say – we will make every effort to enter the eurozone waiting room. Otherwise, we cannot be angry that eurozone countries want to secure their currency,” Borisov explained.



In his words, Bulgaria has no other way but to actively work at all levels for the integrity and strength of the European Union.

He also said that the country currently has neighbours with problems and must be a perspective for people in this region.



Regarding Belene nuclear power project, Borisov said the sole way for construction of the plant is a public-private partnership with privatisation of the project, and with some state participation, depending on the experts’ opinion. The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences is currently assessing the project and will make suggestions.