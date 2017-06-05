The Minister of Energy Terminated Temporary The Concession of Mine 'Óbrochishte'

The Concession of Mine 'Obrochishte' was terminated temporary with an order from the Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova. This is necessary because of non-payment of a concessional reward, the Department reported.

In October The Ministry of Energy sent a letter to the concessionaire - “Euromangan” AD, for voluntarily execution of the obligation. Regardless of that, up to 30rd of May, the unpaid concessional taxes are around 205 thousand BGN.

From the Ministry of Energy a 14-day period was given for to pay the obligation. Petkova specified, that the mine is watched strictly and regardless that the contract is being terminated temporary, the concessionaire has the duty to provide secure work conditions to the workers and to secure the mine.

Today in place of the mine 'Obrochishte' arrived the Deputy Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov, who has to give the order for the termination of the concession to the representatives of the concessionaire company.

Shortly after that by personal order of the Supreme Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov, The District Prosecutor's Office in Dobrich began an emergency audit by the order of the supervision for legitimacy in the mine. Ministry of Interior, State Agency for National Security, Labour Inspectorate and National Revenue Agency took part of the audit. They are checking the activity of the concessionaire “Euromangan” AD, as they require all documents on the execution of the concession contract.

The existence of accordance between the declared and the obtained manganese minerals is being checked and the sold one from the concessionaire company, because there is information for a tax crime. They are checking the observation of the labour law and the execution of the obligations of the concessionaire for the safety of the environment and water.

By now it is established that the industrial waste waters from the mine are pouring in the Batovska river, without any filtration, which was an obligation of the concessionaire company by the contract's law.

A part of the workers in the mine spent a 2-week hunger strike in April, because of wages delay and their coupons for food for February.