Public Banks in Europe to Discuss the Juncker Plan in Sofia

On June 6 and June 7, the Bulgarian Development Bank is going to host the General Assembly of the European Association of Public Banks (EAPB) in Sofia, reported BNR.

The executive directors of some of the most influential banks working in private-public investments are going to discuss at the forum the opportunities and results of the investment plan for Europe (the Juncker Plan).

The Bulgarian Development Bank has been EAPB member since 2005 and has for a first time been elected to host the Association's General Assembly.

The forum represents a platform for decision-making and discussions at the highest level and is held twice every year.