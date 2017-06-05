Haskovo With Water Cycle Mode From Today

From today there is a water cycle mode in Haskovo going, after some of the pumping stations were stopped because of high uranium levels established, and the water supplies of the city are already exhausted.

The decision was made after an emergency meeting of the crisis headquarters, bTV reported. There is a prohibition for using water for drinking right now.

Water will be stopped by schedule, as the city is divided into 6 zones. In each of them there will not be any water for 12 hours straight. The TV says, that in friday the local (ViK) company wanted for the water cycle to be 24-hours.

Water will not be stopped for the hospital, and bTV pointed out, that there are neighbourhoods, which will not be affected by the cycle mode. During the weekend the water will not be stopped.

At the beginning, of April two pumping stations, which serve the city, were stopped because of elevated levels of uranium. Results of the alpha active levels in the stopped stations are expected in Friday. If they are good, the stations will be turned on and this is expected to solve the problem with the water, Dnevnik reported.