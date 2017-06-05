Foreign Affairs Ministry: Bulgarian Citizen Injured in London Attacks
pixabay.com
A Bulgarian citizen was injured in the attacks in London in the night to June 4, the press office of the Foreign Affairs Ministry said. The information was sent to the Bulgarian embassy in the UK from Foreign Office.
The injured man is currently treated in a hospital and is in a stable condition. Ambassador Konstantin Dimitrov has taken steps to visit him.
The Bulgarian embassy has handed over to the police data of another Bulgarian citizen who could be injured, on alert from her relatives.
