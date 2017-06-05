Donald Trump to Propose Privatizing US Air Traffic Control

facebook fan page of Trump

President Donald Trump is set to propose Monday privatizing the nation's air traffic control system as part of a week of events focusing on infrastructure, Voice of America reported.

Air traffic control currently falls under the operations of the Federal Aviation Administration. Gary Cohn, Trump's chief economic adviser, told reporters ahead of Monday's announcement that privatization would help reduce travel times and fuel costs.

Later in the week, Trump is scheduled to travel to the state of Ohio to discuss improvements to levees, dams and locks that are key to agriculture shipping.

There is also a planned meeting with a group of governors and mayors to discuss their plans, and the president is due to visit the Department of Transportation on Friday to talk about regulatory reforms related to roads and rail.

"It doesn't matter who you are, whether you are a farmer in the Midwest, or a mother driving your kids to and from school, or a worker or a college kid flying back and forth to school, you're affected by infrastructure," Cohn said.

Tags: Gary Cohn, Donald Trump, airspace
