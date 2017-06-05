A lot of people consider bid writing to be a simple job, while the actual truth is far from it. Perhaps the reason as to why organizations previously used to undermine the importance of a bid writer in the tender process was because of the misconception that anyone who can write would be able to put together a decent bid. Unfortunately, that concept was as ignorant as considering basic computer education to be sufficient for writing code.

Let’s now focus on a few key attributes that make a proposal writer an indispensable resource while preparing a tender.

Experience

One of the most important attributes of a professional bid writer is his/her experience. The individual needs to have significant experience in writing tender proposals because the language and the techniques used are so unique and different from traditional writing that without prior experience, it may actually seem like you are learning a new language altogether. While the techniques and the skills necessary to write a quality bid can be learned with training, only relevant experience can actually help to perfect it. All professional bid writers usually prefer certain fields more than the others and that has to do with experience as well. Most of them have prior relevant experience working in the field for which they write bids now and that’s invaluable and very significant while producing a successful bid for a specific sector.

The Skill Set

The skills possessed by a successful bid writer are so unique that it’s hard to explain without an example. Consider their copies to be a combination of impeccable and concise language, perfect grammar, clever and subtle sales pitches, and clear compliance statements. The skills of the bid writer often go unnoticed until someone takes a look at his/her rate of success or tries to write a successful tender bid without the necessary skills and experience. There’s a very solid reason as to why most companies nowadays hire a reliable and experienced bid writer to write their tenders, and that reason is cold hard proof of their skills in the form of higher success rates and, eventually, higher profits.

Range

If your company handles diverse clients from various sectors, it is suggested that you hire an agency such as Executive Compass rather than an individual writer for each category because they usually have a lot of professionals with experience in specific fields working for them.

However, by combining experience and their excellent hold over the language, a single bid writer is capable of creating proposals for a multitude of categories. What this means is that the professional’s range of expertise generally allows them to write a tender for just about any industry, be it energy, health, construction, or real estate.

While someone with a good grasp of grammar can definitely write a bid per se, in order to make it a successful copy that has a high chance of success, the job needs to be done by a professional bid writer.