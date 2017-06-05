NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures between 25° and 30°
Today the weather will be mostly sunny, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
Around noon and in the afternoon, mainly in Western Bulgaria, clouds will again develop and there will be rains and thunders in some places.
There will be light to moderate, mostly eastern wind. Maximum temperatures will vary between 25° and 30°, in Sofia around 26°.
On the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly sunny.
There will be light to moderate wind from East-Northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 20-23°, while seawater temperature is 19-22°.
