Rediscover Bulgaria Photo Exhibition on Lover's Bridge in Sofia

Rediscover Bulgaria Photo Exhibition on Lover's Bridge in Sofia

Lover's Bridge next to the National Palace of Culture in Sofia is the venue for the photo exhibition Expedition Rediscover Bulgaria, BNR reports.

This is the 6th such exposition, this featuring 58 photographs of historic landmarks in the country, with authors Tihomira Metodieva, Evgeny Dimitrov, Valentin Zahariev and Ivan Vassilev.

The initiative aimed at popularising historical sites in the country belongs to Evgeny Dimitrov and Lyudmil Karavassilev.

''The photographs are from all corners of the country, but this time we are focussing on Veliko Tarnovo and the surrounding area'', said Evgeny Dimitrov for the Bulgarian National Radio, added that treasure hunters and sheer neglectfulness and indolence have taken their toll on these historic landmarks.

The exhibition is on until July 14.

