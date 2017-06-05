Condition of 2 of the Migrants Injured in Trakia Highway car Crash Remains Critical

Ten people died on Trakia Highway in yesterday's crash, when a van full of migrants hit a tree. Among those who died was a 16-year-old Bulgarian boy who drove the van.



The hospitalized illegal migrants are guarded by police.



They will be accommodated in the refugee center for temporary accommodation once they leave the hospital.

The condition of two of the migrants injured in the crash remains critical. The other four injured migrants are in stable condition but remain in hospital.