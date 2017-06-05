Ivet Lalova-Collio Places 4th in Marseilles
Sports | June 5, 2017, Monday // 09:36| Views: | Comments: 0
bgnes
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgarian athlete Ivet Lalova-Collio placed 4th in the 100 m sprint race at the athletics tournament in the French city if Marseilles, reported BNR.
She finishted in 11.49 seconds. Winner with time of 11.17 seconds became Nigerian Blessing Okagbare, followed by Carole Zahi from France with 11.34 seconds and British Asha Philip with 11.43 seconds.
- » Bulgaria’s Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Advances to French Open Third Round
- » Bulgaria Takes Bronze at European Homeless World Cup
- » Tsvetana Pironkova Wins 1st Round Match of French Open
- » UEFA Expels CSKA-Sofia FC From European Tournaments
- » Successful Start For Grigor Dimitrov in Paris
- » 27 Arrested Right Before Levski-CSKA Match
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)