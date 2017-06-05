Ivet Lalova-Collio Places 4th in Marseilles

Bulgarian athlete Ivet Lalova-Collio placed 4th in the 100 m sprint race at the athletics tournament in the French city if Marseilles, reported BNR.

She finishted in 11.49 seconds. Winner with time of 11.17 seconds became Nigerian Blessing Okagbare, followed by Carole Zahi from France with 11.34 seconds and British Asha Philip with 11.43 seconds.