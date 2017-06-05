London attack: Police 'Know Identities of Killers'

Police investigating Saturday night's terror attack in London say they know the identity of the three attackers who killed seven people and injured 48, BBC reports.

The Metropolitan Police said their names would be released "as soon as operationally possible".

A van hit pedestrians on London Bridge at 21:58 BST on Saturday before the men stabbed a number of people in Borough Market. They were shot dead by police.

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Twelve people have been arrested in Barking, east London, after raids at a flat which is believed to be the home of one of the attackers. A 55-year-old man has since been released without charge.

