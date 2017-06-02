Putin Urges 'Joint Work' with Trump on Climate

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for calm in the wake of Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement, joking that any bad weather encountered around the globe could now be blamed on ‘American imperialism’, reported RT. 
 
He  urged the world to work with Donald Trump on climate, insisting he did not "judge" the US leader for quitting the landmark Paris accord, AFP reports.

"You shouldn't make a noise about this, but should create the conditions for joint work," Putin told an economic forum, saying he "would not judge" Trump over his decision to pull out.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian president said the panic surrounding Trump’s decision has been blown way out of proportion, noting that there is still time before the agreement, which was signed in 2015, goes into effect.

"Don't worry, be happy," Putin said in English. 

