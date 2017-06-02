Hot Water Stops in Downtown Sofia from June 7 to June 16

Downtown Sofia remains without hot water from June 7 to June 16, reported Economic.bg.

The reason is a renovation in the heating ducts which deflared in winter and people in many regions were without heat in their homes.

If you are living in the neighborhoods ''B-5'', ''B-17'', ''B-18'', ''B-19'', Zhk. ''Sveta Troitsa'', zhk. ''Fondovi Zhilishta'', zhk. ''Banishora'' or around the streets ''Istoria Slavianobulgarska'', bld. ''Danail Nikolaev'', Str. ''Prof. Milko Bichev'', bld. ''Praga'', bld. ''Pencho Slaveikov'', bld. ''Gen. Totleben'', Str. ''Yoakim Karchovski'', Str. Damian Gruev you have to find alternative sources of hot water for the next 10 days.

Boilers will also be needed around the region of ''Ruski Pametnik'', Str. ''Dimitar Petkov'', Str. ''Pirotska'', bld. ''Slivnitsa'', str. ''Strandja'', Str. ''Belasitsa''.

Furthermore in the first half of August the same subscribers of TETS ''East Sofia'' will not have hot water.

The information is announced on the Heating company website, it is promised that accounts will not be charged for the renovation period.