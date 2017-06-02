Minister of Foreign Affairs: 'Our Will to Fulfill all 17 Recommendations Under CVM is Consistent'

''A clear commitment is written in this government’s programme, to fulfilling all 17 recommendations in the term of office of this European Commission, some of them by the end of 2018'', Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

"I assure you of our consistent will to fulfill the recommendations, not because of the annual reports we receive, but because of the Bulgarian citizens," Zaharieva said.

She called on all political parties to agree and unite on this policy. According to her, for the first time the country has 17 very concrete recommendations for each indicator under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM).

Meanwhile, Bulgaria’s strategy for judicial reform includes recommendations to all institutions, with many recommendations addressed specifically to the judiciary.

The amendments to the judiciary law approved by the previous parliament created legal prerequisites for the implementation of some recommendations under CVM, she added.

