Fire Broke Out in A Waste Management Plant near Plovdiv

Huge fire broke out in a workshop for plastic waste on the territory of the waste processing plant near the village of Shishmantsi in Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv on 2nd of June. The fire has not yet been extinguished, reported BNT.

There are no injured people in the incident.

All 26 air quality indicators are within the norm and there is no risk for the population of the nearby villages, environment protection inspectors said.

People in Shishmantsi are worried because this is not the first fire in the plant. Last year, fire broke out at the landfill. For the time being, no evacuation of the residents is necessary.

There are police teams on Trakia motorway. Drivers are advised to drive carefully in the area of the fire because of the smoke blanketed the area and above the road.