Interior Minister: '946 Officers to be Deployed in Summer Resorts, 80 More than Last Year'

Politics » DEFENSE | June 2, 2017, Friday // 14:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Interior Minister: '946 Officers to be Deployed in Summer Resorts, 80 More than Last Year' bgnes

''We will gradually deploy a total 946 police officers in the summer resorts, an increase by 80 from last year, including officers from security, criminal and economic police'', Interior Minister Valentin Radev said, quoted by  FOCUS News Agency.

The ministry has prepared a plan to protect public order and counteract crime in resorts in the summer and winter seasons of 2017 and 2018. The collaboration with police officers from EU member states will continue, with a focus on protecting foreign tourists. Bulgaria has invited Romanian, Czech and Polish police officers.

Additional officers and equipment could be deployed on the Black Sea coast, if necessary, the minister added. The aim is to counteract both street and organised crime.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Black Sea, Valentin Radev, summer resorts
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria