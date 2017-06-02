Interior Minister: '946 Officers to be Deployed in Summer Resorts, 80 More than Last Year'

''We will gradually deploy a total 946 police officers in the summer resorts, an increase by 80 from last year, including officers from security, criminal and economic police'', Interior Minister Valentin Radev said, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



The ministry has prepared a plan to protect public order and counteract crime in resorts in the summer and winter seasons of 2017 and 2018. The collaboration with police officers from EU member states will continue, with a focus on protecting foreign tourists. Bulgaria has invited Romanian, Czech and Polish police officers.



Additional officers and equipment could be deployed on the Black Sea coast, if necessary, the minister added. The aim is to counteract both street and organised crime.