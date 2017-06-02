Merkel: 'We have to protect Mother Earth' after Trump Quits Paris Accord

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a news conference that following the announcement from President Donald Trump, all remaining parties of the Paris climate agreement had to "look to the future'', according to DW.



"We will focus our energies in Germany, the European Union and across the world with more resolve than ever before to overcome these challenges of climate change. We need the Paris Agreement to conserve creation as we know it."

The chancellor went on to say that the German government and Germany as a whole would continue to meet its obligations under the deal, and live up to its commitments towards assisting developing countries with the challenges they faced with regard to global warming.

"The Paris agreement is a cornerstone of cooperation among the nations of this world. This agreement is indispensable. What we started more than 20 years ago made a quantum leap in Paris and will be a success. The road will be rocky, but there is no turning back. To all those who care deeply about the future of our planet, I say: let us continue together on this path."



Chancellor Merkel had already made an announcement overnight alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni saying that there would be no renegotiation of the Paris accords with Trump.



Merkel's main opponent in the upcoming September general elections, Martin Schulz from the Social Democrats (SPD), shared similar sentiments as the chancellor, and tweeted that "You can withdraw from a climate agreement but not from climate change, Mr. Trump."