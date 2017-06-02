Clouds Will Develop in Many Places Today, With Rains and Thunders

Bulgaria: Clouds Will Develop in Many Places Today, With Rains and Thunders pixabay.com

Clouds will develop today with rains and thunders in many places in the afternoon, according to the  National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

In some places the rains will be intensive and substantial in volume. There are conditions for hail too. Maximum temperatures will mostly range between 27° and 32°. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for June, though it will decrease a little.

Clouds will develop on the Black Sea coast, with short rains and thunders, sometimes intensive in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be 24-26°, while seawater temperature is 18-19°.

Tags: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, temperatures, Black Sea
