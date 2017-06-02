Sofia Mayor: '40% of Tourists Visit Sofia For its Cultural and Historical Heritage'

pixabay.com

40% of the tourists visiting Sofia come here because of its cultural and historical heritage, according to the words of Mayor Yordanka Fandakova during the Bulgaria's Historical Neighborhoods - Preservation and Development Forum, quoted by BNR.

Fandakova cited data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), saying that the number of tourists in Sofia increased in March on the same month in 2016.

Over 90,000 people spent nights at different hotels ovet that month, on some 49,000 in March 2016.

The capital's mayor pointed out that in 2016 Sofia was ranked among Top 10 cities with the highest growth in the number of tourists for the period 2009-2016, alongside Barcelona, Budapest and Berlin.

Tags: Yordanka Fandakova, National Statistical Institute, tourists, cultural and historical heritage
