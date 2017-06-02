Estimated Budget for Bulgarian Presidency of Council of EU is BGN 150M

''We need to discuss the better future of the European project and not its future as a whole'', said Minister for Bulgarian Presidency of Council of EU 2018 Lilyana Pavlova during a debate, subjected: The White Book on Europe's Future with Bulgaria's Civil Society.

She stated firmly that the Bulgarian stance was really essential within this debate.

At the same time the minister paid attention to the wave of extreme populism and nationalism, observed across Europe over the past years.

The Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU will not cost us a little, but then that money will come back to us many times, according to the words of Minister Lilyana Pavlova.

"The estimated budget for the presidency, which is 3 years old and has been set since the beginning of the preparation, is BGN 150 million'', she pointed out.

She also stated that the Bulgaria will be visited by more than 20,000 people - experts from all over Europe and beyond.

''During the six months of the Presidency Bulgaria will have great opportunity to be known as a potential tourist destination'', she added.