Bulgarian Government Preparing to Ease Regime for Hiring Foreign Workers

pixabay.com

With adoption of the Regulation on the implementation of the Labor Migration and Labor Mobility Act, the state will ease the regime for hiring foreign workers, the Ministry of Economy said, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

It is expected that the rules will be adopted by the Council of Ministers next week.

Issuing visas to foreign workers will be accelerated and would happen within a period of seven days after the employer's request.

The requirement for providing documets of qualifications and translation of the diploma will be dropped; only a passport and a contract with an employer will be required.

Employers will also be required to submit a copy of job search announcements in national ana local media, while documets would be filed not only in Sofia but also in Varna and Burgas.

