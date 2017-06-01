Court Upholds Detention of Border Police Officers from Sofia Airport

The Specialised Court of Appeal has confirmed the detention measures imposed at first instance against two border police officers from Sofia airport and two citizens of Bangladesh, arrested in an operation on May 25, the Specialised Appeal Prosecutor’s Office said.

On May 26, the four men were charged with participating in an organised criminal group and illegally transferring foreign citizens across Bulgaria’s border. The two police officers were also charged with bribery.

