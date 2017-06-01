Beaches in Varna and Nearby Resorts Already have Medical Teams

The beaches in Varna city and nearby resorts already have medical teams, a reporter of FOCUS Radio - Varna said.



For another year health centre St. Klementina provides medical services on the beaches from June 1 to September 30.



Teams are working between 8:00 and 18:00 local time. They are aware of the latest developments in intensive care and will work without a day off until the end of September, Dr. Ivan Ivanov said. The services are completely free of charge for patients on the beach.



The teams work in collaboration with rescuers from Bulgarian Red Cross, as well as with the Emergency Medical Centre.