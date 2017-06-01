Parliament Approves at 1st Reading Clear Criteria in Heat Use For Agriculture

The Parliament approved at first reading changes to the energy law introducing clear criteria in the use of thermal energy for agriculture, FOCUS News Agency reported.

The bill was backed by 91 MPs, 6 voted against, while 60 abstained.

According to the bill, the Energy and Water Regulation Commission will not regulate the prices for heat sales and will not set prices for producers whose total annual revenue exceeds BGN 5 million, and their revenues from electricity sales from cogeneration exceed 35% of total revenue, unless such generators supply heat to households or use 70% of generated heat for plant agriculture production.

During the debate MP Delyan Dobrev from ruling Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) said the changes would prevent some thermal power plants from draining BGN 30-40 million from national power company NEK.

