Rock Legend Sting to Perform in Bulgaria in September 16, 2017

Rock legend Sting will perform in the Bulgarian capital on September, 16 2017 as part of the music Tour 57th & 9th, ViewSofia has announced.

The concert, which will be staged at Arena Armeec Sofia, will be one of the biggest events on the Bulgarian music scene this autumn. Tickets will cost between BGN 70 - 140.

Prior to starting his solo career, Sting was the principal songwriter, lead singer and bassist of the English rock band The Police. As their member, and as a solo musician, he had received 16 Grammy Awards for his work.

The 10-hit collection reveals a wide range of the British star's musical and lyrical talent - from the first noisy and guitar-reefed single I Can not Stop Thinking About You to the stunning Petrol Head and the 50,000 Hymn.

The album - 57th & 9th, produced by Martin Kirchnenbaum, was recorded for only a few weeks with the exclusive musicians Dominic Miller (guitar) and Vinnie Collauta (drums), as well as drummer Nine Inch Nails, Guns n 'Roses, guitarist Lyall Worker The last bandoleros of the San Antonio band.

In February this year, the artist started a world tour to support his new album, the 57th & 9th Tour. All concerts in North and South America, Mexico and Europe were sold out for a short time, and the reviews of music professionals are more than glamorous!

Besides the songs from his new album, we will hear all the hits of the British genius, and a special guest on Sting's tour is going to be his son Joe Sumner.

Selections, created especially for this tour, will include fan-favorites such as Every Breath You Take, Englishman in New York, Fragile, If I Ever Lose My Faith in You, Fields of Gold, and Desert Rose.