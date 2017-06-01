Border Police: 5km Queue of Cargo Vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo Checkpoint

On the Bulgarian-Turkish border, there is a 5km queue of cargo vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint at exit from the country, while at Lesovo checkpoint the queue stretches 2km, Chief Directorate Border Police said.



On the Bulgarian-Romanian border, at Vidin and Dunav Most checkpoints there is a 2km queue of cargo vehicles at exit from the country. At Ruse checkpoint, there is a 3km queue of cars waiting to enter the country, as well as a 1.5km queue of cargo vehicles.



Traffic is normal at all checkpoints on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia and Greece.