PM Borisov Hails Determination For Reforms in Macedonia

PM Boyko Borisov greeted Zoran Zaev on his election as a primier of the Republic of Macedonia

PM Boyko Borisov greeted Zoran Zaev on his election as a primier of the Republic of Macedonia and expressed his expectations for the strengthening of the good neighborly relations between the two states and also for Macedonia's approximination to the EU accession negotiations, reported BNR.

Borisov pointed out that the election of the new Macedonian government was a long-awaited step to the overcoming of the political crisis in the country.

He hailed the determination of both President Ovanov and new PM Zaev, regarding the start of the reforms necessary for the country.

macedonia
