NIMH: Sunny Weather Today. Short Rains with Thunders in Many Places

Today the weather will be mostly sunny. Cloudiness will develop around noon and in the afternoon and there will be short rains with thunders in many places.

There will be conditions for hail too, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by  FOCUS News Agency.

Light to moderate wind will blow from Northwest. Maximum temperatures will vary between 29° and 34°, in Sofia around 29°.

Atmospheric pressure slightly exceeds the average for June and will remain nearly unchanged.

