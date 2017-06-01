New Grape Varieties Released by a Bulgarian Institute in Rousse
Two new wine grape varieties were developed and released by the “Obraztsov Chiflik” Institute of Agriculture and Seeds in Bulgarian city of Rousse (on the Danube river) in the past year, according to BNT.
The new grape varieties are of excellent qualities, and the scientists hope to be well received by farmers.
The two sustainable varieties have been recognized this year by the Approbation and Seed Control Agency. Research has shown that the wine produced from them is also of excellent quality.
