MPs Rejected the Requested Resignation of Dimitar Glavchev

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 1, 2017, Thursday // 11:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: MPs Rejected the Requested Resignation of Dimitar Glavchev

At the end of today's parliametary debate MPs voted the resignation of  Dimitar Glavchev as  chairman of the National Assembly, BGNES reported.

114 MPs voted in favor  and 118 against the resignation of Glavchev.

The resignation of Dimitar Glavchev was requested by BSP due to that he  did not deal with the duties of the President of the National Assembly.

According to Cornelia Ninova, he Parliament has not been working for six weeks now because the government and the ruling majority have no programme for governance and legislation. 

Furthermore, Glavchev does not follow the rules of the Parliament and does not punish MPs for threats, damaging words and improper conduct, including from his own party, Kornelia Ninova stated on Wednesday. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kornelia Ninova, Dimitar Glavchev, BSP, votes, resignation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria