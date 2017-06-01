MPs Rejected the Requested Resignation of Dimitar Glavchev

At the end of today's parliametary debate MPs voted the resignation of Dimitar Glavchev as chairman of the National Assembly, BGNES reported.



114 MPs voted in favor and 118 against the resignation of Glavchev.



The resignation of Dimitar Glavchev was requested by BSP due to that he did not deal with the duties of the President of the National Assembly.



According to Cornelia Ninova, he Parliament has not been working for six weeks now because the government and the ruling majority have no programme for governance and legislation.



Furthermore, Glavchev does not follow the rules of the Parliament and does not punish MPs for threats, damaging words and improper conduct, including from his own party, Kornelia Ninova stated on Wednesday.