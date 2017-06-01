Bulgaria’s Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Advances to French Open Third Round

The 11th seeded Bulagrian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov made his way to the third round of the French Open after defeating veteran Spanish player Tommy Robredo on 31st of May. This is the second time Dimitrov makes it to the third round of Roland Garros, announced BNT.

Dimitrov beat Robredo 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in a match lasting for two hours and 13 minutes.

For reaching the third round DImitrov added 90 ranking points and gained 118,000 EUR of the prize money.