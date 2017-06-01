We Celebrate Interational Children's Day

Bulgaria marks Thursday the International Children's Day, established in 1925 during the World Conference for the Well-being of Children in Geneva, Switzerland.

June 1 was chosen as the International Children's Day because the Chinese Consul-General in San Francisco (US) gathered a number of Chinese orphans to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in 1925, which happened to be on June 1 that year, and also coincided with the conference in Geneva.

The International Day for Children Protection was established on June 1, 1949 by a decision of the Council of the International Women's Democratic Federation during its Moscow session.

International Children's Day was first celebrated in 1950 in 51 countries worldwide.

On November 20, 1959 the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. The Convention on the Rights of the Child was then signed on the same day in 1989, which has since been ratified by 191 states.

Children's Day is celebrated on 1 June each year. It is usually marked with speeches on children's rights and wellbeing, children TV programs, parties, various actions involving or dedicated to children, families going out etc.

Many events are organized across the country to mark the day.

Over 60 events of culture and education will take place only within the frameworks of this year's edition of the child Fair in Sofia, traditionally held in front of the Ivan Vazov National Theatre.

National Ombudsman Maya Manolova will present a new campaign of the institution, named Our Child.

The goal of the campaign is to explain to the young generation that children have their equal rights which should be defended.