Western Balkans Integration Among Bulgaria EU Presidency Priorities

The Bulgarian government has adopted the regulations of the newly constitute Ministry for the Bulgarian Presidency of the European Union in 2018, reported BNR.



Its head Lilyana Pavlova has said that the number one priority of the presidency will be pursuance of policies for employment, growth, economic, an energy union and a digital union.



The second priority will be related to security and migration and in its framework Bulgaria will lay a major emphasis on the European prospects of all countries in the Western Balkans.



The third priority of the presidency will promoting the European Union as a global player, according to Lilyana Pavlova.



It is expected that on 23 June, before the Council meeting, the Prime Ministers of the Trio will sign these priorities giving a start to the presidency, Pavlova specified.