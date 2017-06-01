Foreign Affairs Ministry of Bulgaria Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Act in Kabul
The Foreign Affairs Ministry said it strongly condemns yesterday's terrorist act in Kabul and expresses its deep sympathy for the suffering of the relatives of the dead and injured in the attack.
"In the last few days, this is another barbaric act of the extremism that seeks to destabilise entire countries and regions, taking the lives of innocent civilian victims, including women and children. After the attack in Manchester, the consecutive bloody incidents in Egypt, Iraq and Afghanistan are another confirmation that terrorism does not recognise borders and has no ethnic or religious affiliation,” the ministry stated.
It called for comprehensive actions at a global scale aimed at closer coordination and intensification of the efforts to eradicate the root causes for the extremist ideology, on which terrorism is based.
