Trump to Announce Paris Climate Deal Decision at Thursday
World | June 1, 2017, Thursday // 09:14| Views: | Comments: 0
facebook fan page of Trump
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
President Donald Trump said Wednesday night he will announce his decision on the United States's participation in the Paris climate deal at 1900 GMT on Thursday, AFP reports.
President Donald Trump said Wednesday night he will announce his decision on the United States's participation in the Paris climate deal at 1900 GMT on Thursday, AFP reports.
"I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the US leader tweeted, repeating his populist campaign slogan.
Trump has not said which way he is leaning, but US media have reported that a pullout was likely.
- » Aleksandar Vucic Sworn in as Serbia's Next President
- » Suicide Bomb Kills at Least 80 and Wounds More than 340 in Afghanistan (Updated)
- » Theresa May Could Lose Majority in UK Parliament
- » At Least 40 People Killed or Wounded in Kabul Blast
- » White House Communications Director Quits
- » Trump Lashes Out at Germany Over Trade and NATO, Promises 'Change'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)