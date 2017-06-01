Trump to Announce Paris Climate Deal Decision at Thursday

Trump to Announce Paris Climate Deal Decision at Thursday

President Donald Trump said Wednesday night he will announce his decision on the United States's participation in the Paris climate deal at 1900 GMT on Thursday, AFP reports.

"I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the US leader tweeted, repeating his populist campaign slogan.

Trump has not said which way he is leaning, but US media have reported that a pullout was likely.

climate change, Donald Trump, US
