Bulgarian Socialist Party Wants the Resignation of Parliament's President Dimitar Glavchev

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has demanded the resignation of the Parliament’s president, Dimitar Glavchev.

''The Parliament has not been working for six weeks now because the government and the ruling majority have no programme for governance and legislation'', BSP leader Korneliya Ninova told journalists, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



Meanwhile, bills proposed by BSP are not discussed at committees or by the plenary, she said.



“At the same time, ruling party Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) is reading declarations full of hate and confrontation, aimed at concealing their governance weakness,” Ninova added.

According to her, CEDB hypocritically call for national consent, but deliberately draw dividing lines.

Glavchev does not follow the rules of the Parliament and does not punish MPs for threats, damaging words and improper conduct, including from his own party, BSP leader stated.

By 13:30 local time, there was no official request in the registry for the resignation of Glavchev.