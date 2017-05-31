Bulgarian Socialist Party Wants the Resignation of Parliament's President Dimitar Glavchev

Business | May 31, 2017, Wednesday // 16:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Socialist Party Wants the Resignation of Parliament's President Dimitar Glavchev bsp.bg

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has demanded the resignation of the Parliament’s president, Dimitar Glavchev.

''The Parliament has not been working for six weeks now because the government and the ruling majority have no programme for governance and legislation'', BSP leader Korneliya Ninova told journalists, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

Meanwhile, bills proposed by BSP are not discussed at committees or by the plenary, she said.

“At the same time, ruling party Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) is reading declarations full of hate and confrontation, aimed at concealing their governance weakness,” Ninova added.

According to her, CEDB hypocritically call for national consent, but deliberately draw dividing lines.

Glavchev does not follow the rules of the Parliament and does not punish MPs for threats, damaging words and improper conduct, including from his own party, BSP leader stated.

By 13:30 local time, there was no official request in the registry for the resignation of Glavchev.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dimitar Glavchev, Kornelia Ninova, Bulgarian Socialist Party, BSP, GERB
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria