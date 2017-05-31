Members of SJC Judicial and Prosecutors' Bodies, of the Parliament’s Quota, to be Elected with at Least 2/3 of MP Votes

The Parliament has approved rules for nomination, hearing and election of members of the judicial and prosecutors' bodies within the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), of the parliamentary quota, FOCUS News Agency reported.

The rules were unanimously approved with 103 votes in favour.



Eleven members of SJC are elected by the Parliament, including six of the judicial body and five of the prosecutors' body.

Candidates will be nominated by MPs within 21 days after the approval of the rules.

The parliament’s legal issues committee will check if candidates fulfill requirements, after that it will hear them at a public session. Candidates will need a majority of at least two-thirds of all MPs in order to be elected.