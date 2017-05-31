Aleksandar Vucic Sworn in as Serbia's Next President

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 31, 2017, Wednesday // 14:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Aleksandar Vucic Sworn in as Serbia's Next President bgnes

Aleksandar Vucic has been sworn in as Serbia's president, telling his supporters that he will work on peace and stability in the Balkans, reported Fox News.

Vucic, a former ultranationalist turned self-declared pro-European Union reformer, formally resigned on Wednesday from his prime minister's post after winning presidential election by a landslide in April.

Addressing thousands of his cheering supporters in front of parliament, Vucic says "I promise I will keep peace and stability, guard and protect the future of our children."

There were sporadic clashes between Vucic's supporters and his opponents in downtown Belgrade as police prevented demonstrators from reaching the parliament building.

The presidency is largely a ceremonial post, but it is widely believed that Vucic will continue playing a major role in the Serbian politics by acting from behind the scenes.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia, president, sworn in
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria