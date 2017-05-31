Aleksandar Vucic Sworn in as Serbia's Next President
Aleksandar Vucic has been sworn in as Serbia's president, telling his supporters that he will work on peace and stability in the Balkans, reported Fox News.
Vucic, a former ultranationalist turned self-declared pro-European Union reformer, formally resigned on Wednesday from his prime minister's post after winning presidential election by a landslide in April.
Addressing thousands of his cheering supporters in front of parliament, Vucic says "I promise I will keep peace and stability, guard and protect the future of our children."
There were sporadic clashes between Vucic's supporters and his opponents in downtown Belgrade as police prevented demonstrators from reaching the parliament building.
The presidency is largely a ceremonial post, but it is widely believed that Vucic will continue playing a major role in the Serbian politics by acting from behind the scenes.
