Busier Air Traffic over Bulgaria during Romanian Air Traffic Controllers' Strike
A strike of the Romanian air traffic controllers on 30th of May caused a partial closure of the Romanian airspace, which led to 30% increase of traffic over Bulgaria, Bulgaria’s air Traffic Control Service said on 31st of May, quoted by BNT.
At the peak of the Romanian strike yesterday, the management of the Bulgarian air traffic control served 113 aircrafts per hour.
In addition, over 110 airplanes have been coordinated, said Georgi Peev, the executive director of the Bulgarian Air Traffic control Authority.
He explained that despite the busy air traffic all flights were on time, without delays
- » Bulgarian Beach Umbrella and Bed Prices Between BGN 0.60 and BGN 16 This Summer
- » Minister Angelkova and Ambassador Detlef Lingemann Discuss Bulgarian-German Cooperation in Tourism
- » Bulgarians Traveled Mostly to Italy and Greece in April
- » Computer Problems Cause Flight Delays: British Airways
- » Romanian Media: Bulgaria Offers Very Good Tourist Services
- » Enhanced Security Measures Along Bulgarian Summer Resorts