Busier Air Traffic over Bulgaria during Romanian Air Traffic Controllers' Strike

Bulgaria: Busier Air Traffic over Bulgaria during Romanian Air Traffic Controllers' Strike pixabay.com

A strike of the Romanian air traffic controllers on 30th of May caused a partial closure of the Romanian airspace, which led to 30% increase of traffic over Bulgaria, Bulgaria’s air Traffic Control Service said on 31st of May, quoted by BNT.

At the peak of the Romanian strike yesterday, the management of the Bulgarian air traffic control served 113 aircrafts per hour.

In addition, over 110 airplanes have been coordinated, said Georgi Peev, the executive director of the Bulgarian Air Traffic control Authority.

He explained that despite the busy air traffic all flights were on time, without delays

