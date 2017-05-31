Court Trial on Burgas Assault Still in Deadlock

Bulgaria: Court Trial on Burgas Assault Still in Deadlock The July 2012 bus bombing at the airport in Burgas killed seven, including five Israeli tourists, the Bulgarian bus driver and the alleged suicide bomber.

Once again the Specialized Criminal Court failed to proceed substantively to the case on the blast at the Sarafovo Airport in Burgas in June 2012, when five Israeli tourists and their Bulgarian driver were killed, according to BNR.

The postponing was once again due to problems with the summoning procedures of the  victims and heirs of the perished.

The next attempt for the start of the initial treal for terrorism in modern Bulgaria will take place on June 19.
Defendants in absence as accomplices and supporters of the actual doer are Meliad Farah, holding Australian and Lebanese citizenship and Hasan El Hadj Hasan, a Canadian and Lebanese citizen.

