Petar Haralampiev to Run State Agency for Bulgarians Аbroad
pixabay.com
The government has decided that Petar Haralampiev will be chairman of the State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad, the government’s press office said.
Haralampiev was deputy governor of Sofia region between December 2014 and May 2017. He also served as executive manager and member of the board of directors of Balgare foundation.
Haralampiev is Master in Law from Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski.
