Petar Haralampiev to Run State Agency for Bulgarians Аbroad

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 31, 2017, Wednesday // 13:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Petar Haralampiev to Run State Agency for Bulgarians Аbroad pixabay.com

The government has decided that Petar Haralampiev will be chairman of the State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad, the government’s press office said.

Haralampiev was deputy governor of Sofia region between December 2014 and May 2017. He also served as executive manager and member of the board of directors of Balgare foundation.

Haralampiev is Master in Law from Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad, Petar Haralampiev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria