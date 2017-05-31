NIMH: Maximum Temperatures Will be 26°-31°, in Sofia Around 27°
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Atmospheric pressure today slightly exceeds the average for May and will remain nearly unchanged. The weather will be mostly sunny, with some clouds and short rains in Eastern Bulgaria
Atmospheric pressure today slightly exceeds the average for May and will remain nearly unchanged. The weather will be mostly sunny, with some clouds and short rains in Eastern Bulgaria
. There will be light wind from West-Northwest. Maximum temperatures will range between 26° and 31°, in Sofia around 27°. This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
On the Black Sea coast the weather will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in clouds and light rains in some places.
- » Draft Order in Bulgaria to Create 4 Zones of Movement for Refugees
- » Court Trial on Burgas Assault Still in Deadlock
- » Petar Haralampiev to Run State Agency for Bulgarians Аbroad
- » Explosion Damages Bulgarian Embassy in Afghanistan
- » PM Boyko Borisov: 'There is No Conflict Between Me and President Rumen Radev'
- » Kornelia Ninova, BSP: 'We Insist that Government Implement Decisions From Today’s Council'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)