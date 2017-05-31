NIMH: Maximum Temperatures Will be 26°-31°, in Sofia Around 27°

Atmospheric pressure today slightly exceeds the average for May and will remain nearly unchanged. The weather will be mostly sunny, with some clouds and short rains in Eastern Bulgaria



. There will be light wind from West-Northwest. Maximum temperatures will range between 26° and 31°, in Sofia around 27°. This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



On the Black Sea coast the weather will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in clouds and light rains in some places.