NIMH: Maximum Temperatures Will be 26°-31°, in Sofia Around 27°

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 31, 2017, Wednesday // 13:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Maximum Temperatures Will be 26°-31°, in Sofia Around 27° pixabay.com

Atmospheric pressure today slightly exceeds the average for May and will remain nearly unchanged. The weather will be mostly sunny, with some clouds and short rains in Eastern Bulgaria

. There will be light wind from West-Northwest. Maximum temperatures will range between 26° and 31°, in Sofia around 27°. This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

On the Black Sea coast the weather will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in clouds and light rains in some places.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: temperatures, Black Sea, weather, sunny
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria