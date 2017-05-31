Explosion Damages Bulgarian Embassy in Afghanistan

A powerful explosion burst in Kabul's diplomatic area near the Bulgarian embassy around 8.30 am local time, reported BNR.

No  personal of the embassy have been injured but the building and the ones around suffered damages, the foreign ministry reports.

Local authorities have secured the area, while an investigation is going on.

A car bomb explosion is suspected, but there is no data, pointing at a direct attack against the Bulgarian embassy.

